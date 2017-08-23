Ordinances – CITY OF HARRIS

CHISAGO COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-02

AN ORDINANCE COMBINING THE OFFICES OF CITY CLERK AND CITY TREASURER IN THE CITY OF HARRIS, CHISAGO COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SECTION 1. Combined City Clerk Treasurer. The offices of city clerk and city treasurer are hereby combined pursuant to Minn. Stat. 412.591

SECTION 2. Term of office. The Clerk-Treasurer shall be appointed by the City Council for an indefinite term.

SECTION 3. Compensation. The City Council shall determine the compensation to be paid to the City Clerk-Treasurer.

SECTION 4. This ordinance becomes effective from and after its passage and publication in accordance with law.

Adopted by the Harris City Council this 10th day of August, 2017.

This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the official newspaper of the City of Harris.

Diane Miller, Mayor

ATTEST: Interim City Clerk

Published in the ECM POST REVIEW this 23rd day of August, 2017.

ECM Post Review

August 23, 2017

