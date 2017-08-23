Ordinances – CITY OF WYOMING

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF THE CITY OF WYOMING ORDINANCE NO. 2017-02 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF WYOMING CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 40, ARTICLE VII, GENERAL BUILDING AND PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS, DIVISION 28, SIGNS.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 15th day of August 2017, the City Council of the City of Wyoming adopted an Ordinance amending Chapter 40 of the City Code. The new Ordinance is entitled:

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-02

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF WYOMING CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 40, ARTICLE VII, GENERAL BUILDING AND PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS, DIVISION 28, SIGNS

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the sign ordinance is intended to establish a comprehensive and balanced system of sign control that accommodates the need for a well-maintained, safe, and attractive community, and the need for effective communications including business identification. It is the intent of this Division, to promote the health, safety, general welfare, aesthetics, and image of the community by regulating signs that are intended to communicate to the public, and to use signs which meet the citys goals. The city of Wyoming finds it is necessary for the promotion and preservation of the public health, safety, welfare and aesthetics of the community that the construction, location, size and maintenance of signs be controlled.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a printed copy of the entire ordinance and zoning map is available for inspection by any person during the City Clerks regular office hours in the City Hall located at 26885 Forest Boulevard, Wyoming, Minnesota. Furthermore, proof of publication of the title and summary shall be recorded in the ordinance book of the City Wyoming within 10 days of publication of the title and summary.

Frederick E. Weck, IV

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 23, 2017

724967