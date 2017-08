NOTICE OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE SECTION 4.08(H) REGARDING THE ARCHITECTURAL REQUIREMENTS OF ACCESSORY BUILDINGS IN THE RR-A AND RR-II ZONING DISTRICTS.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-03

Passed by the Lent Town Board on the 15th day of August 2017.

Attest

By: Rick Keller, Chairman

By: Kelly Wood, Town Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 23, 2017

725051