Santjer named section coach of the year

North Branch tennis coach Joel Santjer (middle) with daughter Charlotte and North Branch activities director Matt Lattimore.

North Branch boys tennis coach Joel Santjer has been named the Section 7AA Coach of the Year. Thirteen teams compete in Section 7AA.

“To me, this is just a testament to how hard the boys worked,” Santjer said. “They put so much time into preparation. They had a really good season.”

In 2016, the North Branch boys won only one match. In 2017, Santjer’s first year in charge of the varsity team, the Vikings finished 7-10, including program-first wins over Cambridge-Isanti, Princeton and St. Francis in Mississippi 8 play. The Vikings beat Cambridge-Isanti a second time during the Bluejackets’ own tournament, where North Branch placed second out of four.

For the first time in more than five years, North Branch boys earned wins in the individual section tournament. Senior Bryant Meyer won a match in the singles bracket, while sophomore Thomas Wurdemann and freshman Josh Hindt picked up a win in doubles.

Senior Trenton Corbett earned a spot on the All-Conference team. Meyer, Hindt, Wurdemann, junior Hunter Newman and freshman George Blackwell won honorable mention.

“I give it all to the players, to the assistant coach (Andy Spofford), to the program that’s been built before,” Santjer said. “I was named, but it’s a testament to the organization rather than myself.”

In remarks at a recent school board meeting, introducing Santjer as the winner of the award, North Branch activities director Matt Lattimore said, “I think the telling sign of why Joel obtained this achievement is because he exemplifies the Why We Play program — he is the definition of being a transformational coach. He builds a relationship with his players; he uses tennis to teach life lessons.”

Santjer is also head coach of the girls varsity team, which began its 2017 season at a tournament in Hibbing on Tuesday. Before taking over the varsity teams, Santjer coached in the middle school and junior varsity programs for more than a decade.