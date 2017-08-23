School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #139

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

July 20, 2017

The Regular/Organizational School Board Meeting was called to order by Chairperson Folkema at 5:30 p.m. in Room 201 at the Rush City High School.

Roll Call

Board Members present: Scott Tryon, Stefanie Folkema, Teri Umbreit, Matt Meissner, Matt Perreault. Board Members absent: Scott Anderson. Others in attendance: Teresa Dupre, Superintendent; Brent Stavig, High School Principal; Jason Mielke, CE Jacobson Principal; Jeanne Korf, Facilities/Accounts Payable; Lee Rood, Activities Director; and other interested persons.

Approval of Regular School Board Meeting Agenda

Motion #07017 by Perreault seconded by Meissner approving the Regular School Board Meeting agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Motion #07117 by Perreault seconded by Umbreit approving the following Consent Agenda Items:

Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of June 15, 2017.

Bills, obligations, and invoices totaling $1,077,210.24 for Rush City and $700,418.58 for SCRED.

Approve Personnel

Rush City ISD #139

Employ Edwin Boneske, Band Director, to begin upon board approval.

Employ Joanna Kunze, Business Education Teacher, effective start of 2017-18 school year.

Resignation of Jessica Jurek, 3rd Grade Teacher, effective end of 2016-17 school year.

Resignation of Sarah Nichols, Elementary Paraprofessional, effective upon board approval.

Position Change for Annette Hanson-Sias from Paraprofessional to ADSIS Behavior Coordinator.

SCRED

Employ Vicki Courts, Special Services Supervisor, to begin July 1, 2017

Employ Ashley Jamros, Secondary Math Services Coordinator, effective July 1, 2017

Approve Transportation Contract Sedler

Motion carried unanimously.

Consideration of Item(s) Removed From Consent Agenda

None

Recognition/Policy Review

RESOLUTION REGARDING ADOPTION OF SCHOOL POLICIES:

At a Regular Meeting of the School Board of Independent School District 139, Rush City, Minnesota, held on the 20th day of July 2017, the following resolution was adopted:

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District 139 that the district policies, having been duly reviewed by the Board, are hereby adopted as the official policies of Independent School District 139.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the policies adopted herein supersede and take precedence over any and all policies of the school district, and, further, that any policies, practices, regulations or rules inconsistent with these provisions are hereby rescinded and repealed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the School Board shall review the following policies annually:

1. 410 Family and Medical Leave

2. 413 Harassment and Violence

3. 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse

4. 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults

5. 506 Student Discipline

6. 514 Bullying Prevention

7. 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination

8. 524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy

9. 616 School District System Accountability

10. 806 Crisis Management

Motion #07217 by Tryon seconded by Perreault. Motion carried unanimously.

First Readings

Policy 503 Student Attendance

Policy 503.1 Student Attendance Age of Initial Entrance

Second Readings

Motion #07317 by Meissner to approve second readings of the following policies, seconded by Perreault:

Policy 429 Co-curricular Assignment of Personnel

Policy 430 Contract Releases After Resignation Deadline

Policy 440 Civic Involvement by Employees

Policy 505 Distribution of Non-School Sponsored Materials on School Premises

Policy 507 Corporal Punishment

Policy 508 Extended School Year for Certain Students with Individualized Education Programs

Policy 509 – Enrollment of Nonresident Students (Review)

Policy 510 School Activities (Review)

Policy 534 Unpaid Meal Charges (New)

Motion carried unanimously.

Financial Topics

District Office staff are preparing for the annual financial audit. They have met with auditors several days for preliminary audit. Auditors will be on site again in August for fieldwork of final audit.

Communications

Superintendent Dupre shared details from the Community Connections that will be sent electronically on Friday, July 21st. What If postcards have been mailed and received by all Rush City School District tax payers. Staff will be representing the school in the Chisago County parade. Many thanks to Jeff Titus for volunteering to drive a school bus and to our band for marching in the parade. Also mentioned was the notice of filing dates for school board election has occurred. Filing will be open for interested candidates from August 1 to August 15.

Reports

CE Jacobson counselor Sam Hines presented the board with a very detailed report about his role and areas of focus as elementary counselor. Given Sam has only been with the district since February 2017; his achievements were very impressive. Sam provided detailed explanations regarding curriculum and focus areas for each grade level K 6, a description of student groups he works with and numbers of students served, and an overview of the independent counseling he provides. Sam is also a PBIS coach, works closely with our students and staff, and is chair of the PBIS committee. In addition to all of the above, Sam provided career awareness.

Principal Jason Mielke followed the presentation from Sam Hines with more information about the successful efforts and aim in meeting social/emotional needs of elementary students. A recording tool (SABERS) is used to help identify students areas of need and then match appropriate interventions based on need.

Superintendent Dupre shared the summary results of the student, parent, and staff survey. Areas of focus based on data from the survey will be used by the School Board Advisory Committee to create goals and task force initiatives for the 2017-18 school year. Summary results are posted on the school district website as an attachment to the July 20 School Board Agenda.

Jeanne Korf presented the Radon Report. Radon test results are below the EPA action level. Motion #07417 by Tryon seconded by Umbreit to accept the report. Motion passed unanimously.

Updates

Bus/Van Annual Inspections have all been completed and approved.

Old Business

Five of the six SCRED school districts voted to dissolve the current agreement naming Rush City as fiscal host. Rush City was the only school district to not support the resolution to dissolve the current agreement. Five of the six SCRED governing board members also voted to dissolve the current agreement. SCRED will now become independent as an employer and fiscal manager as of July 1, 2018.

New Business

Long Term Facilities Maintenance 10 year plan: Jeanne Korf, Facilities/Accounts Payable Manager reviewed the Long Term Facilities Maintenance 10 year plan inclusive of FY18 LTFM & Health Safety Plan, LTFM 10 Year Expenditure Plan, FY18 LTFM Ten-Year Revenue Projection and FY18 Statement of Assurances. Motion #07517 by Perreault seconded by Meissner approving Long Term Facilities Maintenance 10 year plan and budget. Motion carried unanimously.

Handbooks:

Motion #07617 by Perrault seconded by Umbreit to approved the updated High School Handbook. Motion passed unanimously.

Motion #07717 by Tryon seconded by Perreault to approve the updated CE Jacobson Handbook. Motion passed unanimously.

Motion #07817 by Perreault seconded by Umbreit to approve the updated Coaches Handbook. Motion passed unanimously.

Motion #07917 by Tryon seconded by Perreault to approve the updated Transportation Handbook. Motion passed unanimously.

Backpack Program:

Superintendent Dupre shared plans for Rush City to implement a Food4Kids program to begin in the fall of 2017 for students in need of food for weekend meals. Participation will require parent permission. Dupre will be seeking financial donations to support the program. $100.00 can feed a child for the entire school year.

Operating Referendum Resolution:

Motion #071016 by Folkema seconded by Perreault

EXTRACT OF MINUTES OF MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 139 RUSH CITY SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 139, Rush City Schools, was held in said school district on July 20, 2017.

The following members were present: Stefanie Folkema, Teri Umbreit, Scott Tryon, Matt Perreault, and Matt Meissner

The following members were absent: Scott Anderson

Member Folkema introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION RELATING TO INCREASING THE GENERAL EDUCATION REVENUE OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND CALLING AN ELECTION THEREON

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 139, State of Minnesota, as follows:

The Board hereby determines and declares that it is necessary and expedient for the school district to increase its general education revenue by $600 per adjusted pupil unit. As provided by law, the ballot question must abbreviate the term per adjusted pupil unit as per pupil. The additional revenue will be used to finance school operations and the property tax portion thereof will require an estimated referendum tax rate of approximately 0.11828% of the referendum market value of the school district for taxes payable in 2018, the first year it is to be levied. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for eight (8) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. The question on the revocation and approval of this referendum revenue authorization shall be School District Question 1 on the school district ballot at the special election held to approve said authorization.

The motion for the adoption of this resolution was duly seconded by Matt Perreault, and upon vote being taken thereon the following voted in favor thereof: Stefanie Folkema, Scott Tryon, Teri Umbreit, Matt Perreault, and Matt Meissner.

And the following voted against the same: none

Whereupon this resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Calendar

Chisago County Parade Tiger Trail 7/22/17

Regular Board Meeting Room 201, High School 8/17/17 5:30 p.m.

Adjournment

Motion #071117 by Umbreit seconded by Perreault adjourning the Regular Board meeting at 7:05 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Respectfully submitted,

Scott Tryon

Clerk

Our mission is to provide each learner with appropriate educational opportunities to reach his or her potential.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 23, 2017

724775