Citizens academy taking applications

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the North Branch, Wyoming, and Lakes Area Police Departments, has teamed up to provide Chisago County residents with an opportunity to experience “life behind the badge” with an eight-week citizen’s academy starting Sept. 6. It is free and open to anyone who lives or works in Chisago County.

“The citizen’s academy was established to give citizens an opportunity to have an inside look at what law enforcement does and the different aspects of law enforcement,” Chisago County Sgt., Justin Wood said.

Participants will learn about a variety of topics including general law enforcement duties, review of a call for service, use of force, arrests, SWAT demonstration, firearms, emergency communication, traffic stops, DWI demonstration, community policing/crime prevention, K-9 demonstration, and more. After completion of the course, participants have an opportunity to ride along with a patrol officer for four hours.

“Officers speak about topics like the drug task force and different types of narcotics enforcement investigations,” Wood said. “Students will get to tour all of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office facilities like the jail and courthouse.”

The citizen’s academy is open to anyone 21 years and older. One must have a valid driver’s license and no felony convictions.

“We have a broad age of people that attend the academy,” Wood said. “The majority of our students are citizens of the county who have an interest for an understanding of law enforcement.”

For more information about the Citizens Academy, go to http://www.co.chisago.mn.us/200/Sheriffs-Office.