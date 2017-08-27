New Fairview doula problem focuses on at-risk moms

Fairview Foundation funded grant at Wyoming location

By Hannah Davis Jessie Weber, left and Margaret Owens are new doulas at Fairview Lakes Medical Center. A grant allowed the hospital to bring in the doulas to specialize in working with at-risk mothers. Photos supplied

Doulas will now be a part of the Fairview Lakes Medical Center thanks to a grant funded by the Fairview Foundation. The grant helped bring in two doulas for pregnant women who have limited access to prenatal care and are ages 18 and under or who have a cognitive impairment or anxiety disorders.

“When you talk about an at-risk population, which is who the grant is geared towards, a lot of times those are the patients that come in that haven’t had prenatal care and have that anxiety or cognitive impairment,” said Rachel Dunnette, inpatient nursing director.

The grant request to bring in doulas was submitted by the former director of inpatient nursing. Dunnette facilitated the process of developing the program once the grant was approved.

“I first came to Fairview in March of 2016 and I was informed that there had been an approval through the Fairview Foundation,” Dunnette said. “What they do is they go through these requests, and they make sure what you’re trying to do or what you’re trying work on has support and vision and is very patient-focused.”

While nurses provide care for multiple patients, doulas are trained to assist the nurses and support just that one patient throughout their birth.

“Doulas work to develop a relationship with the mom and develop a birth plan that works for them and (that) everyone feels comfortable with,” said Eileen Evans, birthplace nurse manager. “She stays with them, whether that’s at home or at the hospital, from the time they start laboring until they deliver, and checks back in with them postpartum, as well.”

“They provide the support while the nurses provide the care,” Dunnette explained.

Dunnette has spent the last year creating the program, working to get the doulas hired through different vendors as well as preparing her current staff for the additions. Dunnette brought in a doctor of nursing practice student from the University of Minnesota to review Fairview’s current literature and assist with the transition.

“She has come on board and did a survey with the nursing staff to see what kind of barriers there were or fears or questions they may have about working with the doulas,” Dunnette said. “What she has also been working on is doing a literature review, as well as putting together a project or study to see if this will be successful and to see what kind of impact we have on the community.”

Even those who aren’t within the grant guidelines will still have access to the doulas.

“We do offer the doula services at a discounted rate to anyone who comes into Fairview Lakes,” Dunnette said. The doulas would be available for either just labor and delivery or a prenatal and postnatal visit as well.

Dunnette said there were many factors she considered while creating this program.

“We wanted to look at what are some of the outcomes when you do use the doula,” Dunnette explained. “Is there decreased medical intervention? Increased patient satisfaction? Also, if our outcomes are positive, is this something we can continue and on-board doulas?”

Studies have shown having a doula present during childbirth can decrease complications, most significantly preterm birth and cesarean sections. Dr. Katy Kozhimannil, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota who holds a Ph.D. from Harvard in health policy, has run studies about the effects of doula care.

“Having a doula was associated with a 30 to 40 reduced chance of having a cesarean delivery overall,” said Kozhimannil.

After over a year in developing the program, two doulas have now been hired with the hospital’s grant through a series of vendors. Jessie Weber, a doula with 19 years of experience, is one of the two doulas brought on by the hospital.

“It is an exciting time for all of us,” Weber said. “There are no programs like this in the north metro, so we should be able to reach out and help a lot of deserving families.”

Margaret McKinley Owens, the other doula in the new program, has 14 years of experience. Owens previously served on staff as a doula for four years at Unity Hospital in Fridley before the birth facility was merged with neighboring Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

“Being a hospital-based doula, you get to closely work with the providers and the nurses,” Owens said. “We become a part of the larger health care team.”

“The doula program is just an extension of the great service that the staff and birthplace has to offer,” Dunnette said. “When you have a doula on board, it’s important the nurse and doula work well together, and I think the experience of our staff will help in that process.”