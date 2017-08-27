North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

North Branch:

Incidents:

Aug. 14: 5800 block of St. Croix Trail, theft of gas was reported at the Holiday gas station north. (1:48 p.m.)

7100 block of MN-95 NE, a fire call was made. (9:10 p.m.)

Aug. 15: 5800 block of St. Croix Trail, theft of gas was reported at the Holiday gas station north. (9:38 a.m.)

38000 block of Tanger Dr., a theft (not in progress) was reported at the Tanger parking lot at the main entrance. (3:46 p.m.)

Aug. 16: 38000 block of Oakview Ave., burglary-residential (not in progress).

Aug. 17: 5800 block of Old Main St., theft (not in progress) was reported at the North Branch Municipal Liquor Store. (11:04 a.m.)

Homestead Ave., domestic-physical (in progress) a female was arrested. (7:54 p.m.)

Aug. 19: 6400 block of Ash St., theft (not in progress) was reported at J.J.’s Bowl and Lounge. (2:58 a.m.)

6000 block of Main St., a crash-property damage only was reported at China Taste. (6:15 p.m.)

38000 block of 12th Ave., vandalism complaint (not in progress). Resident was shot with paint balls. (11:30 p.m.)

Chisago County:

Incidents:

Aug. 16: 46000 block of Cambridge Dr., Fish Lake Township, trespass complaint (not in progress). A deputy spoke with the complainant and observed that a vehicle had appeared to be fish-tailing and went off the road into a corn field, destroying approximately 70 feet of corn. The deputy followed the corn husk trail to an address and identified the pickup involved. The deputy met with the parents and the suspect who stated that he was horsing around on the roadway and went off into the corn when he lost control. He has offered to contact the crop owner to make it right and feels he learned a valuable learning lesson. The deputy stated he will contact the crop owner about the damages. (7:50 p.m.)

Aug. 17: 30000 block of Forest Blvd. (Stacy Self Storage), Stacy, burglary-residential (not in progress). A deputy responded to Stacy Self Storage in reference to a storage container being broken into. The party was advising that her storage unit was broken into over the last few days. Upon contacting the party, she did advise that the only thing that appeared to be missing was approximately 100 miscellaneous DVDs. The suspect had cut the actual locking latch on the door, The suspect also cut a second latch. At this time there are no suspects and no further information. (4:10 p.m.)

Aug. 18: 400 block of S. Oneill Ave., Rush City, (Dollar General Store), theft (in progress). A deputy responded to the Dollar General Store in Rush City in regards to a shop lifting complaint. Upon arriving on scene the deputy was able to speak with a staff member and gather some suspect vehicle information. He was also able to watch the video of the suspect. Staff did advise that they will be attempting to download a copy of the video. (9:32 p.m.)

Aug. 19: Brunswick Road/Acacia, crash-personal injury. A deputy arrived on scene of a two vehicle crash with injuries. The parties in the suburban were traveling southbound on Acacia Trail approaching the intersection of Acacia Trail/Brunswick Road. As they reached the intersection, a jeep traveling westbound on Brunswick Road ran through the stop sign causing the suburban to crash into the side of it. The two parties in the jeep had to be transported by Allina EMS. All other parties in the suburban were picked up by a friend. Photos were taken of the scene and East Central Tow took custody of the vehicles. A Minnesota state accident report was also completed and submitted to the state. (7:33 p.m.)

Bookings:

Aug 16: Cameron Thomas Larson, 20, Chisago City, felony, drugs-5th degree-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana.

Aug 17: Jay Alan Powell, 53, Harris, possess pornographic work-computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image with porn.

Michelle Christine Casemore, 28, Hugo, misdemeanor traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of hazardous substance-impaired. Gross misdemeanor traffic-DWI-third degree driving while impaired.

Michelle Alma Roy, 36, Lindstrom, domestic assault-misdemeanor-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another.

Aug. 19: Daniel John Ledin, 34, North Branch, threats of violence (terroristic threats).