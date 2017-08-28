Three arrested after theft in Isanti County

Three individuals who were overnight guests at a residence in Athens Township were arrested in Carlton County for allegedly stealing from the residence.

Jacob Eli Maki, 26, of Sandstone; Cherie Lynne Trinka, 29, of Fridley; and Kayla Marie Fabio, 19, of Braham, were charged with felony theft before Judge Amy Brosnahan on July 19 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge.

Bail for Maki was set at $30,000 without conditions or $15,000 with conditions. Bail for Trinka was set at $28,000 without conditions or $10,000 with conditions. Bail for Fabio was set at $10,000 without conditions or $2,000 with conditions. Their next court appearances were Aug. 16.

The alleged theft occurred on July 12 after a homeowner returned home after being out of town for several days and noticed several of her things were missing, valued at $11,500. The homeowner’s son said he had the defendants over the evening of July 12 and when he woke up on July 13 they were gone.

The defendants were located after Maki was pulled over for speeding by a state trooper on July 17 off of Interstate 35 in Carlton County.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 16, at 4:25 p.m., Isanti County Deputy Dave Matchinsky was dispatched to a residence in Athens Township regarding a theft complaint.

Matchinsky met with the complainant who reported she had been out of town for several days, and when she returned home, she noticed that some things were missing from her room, closet and laundry room. The complainant spoke to her son who told her he had the defendants over to the house on July 12 and when he woke up on July 13 they were gone. The son said he didn’t know anything was missing until his mother told him.

The homeowner also reported she checked Fabio’s Facebook page and saw a picture posted on July 14 of Fabio wearing one of her hoodies. In another photo, Trinka was wearing a white shirt with blue anchors that belonged to the complainant. Screenshots of the Facebook page were collected by Matchinsky.

The items reported missing were valued at $11,500 and included a diamond engagement ring valued at $7,000; a men’s wedding band valued at $1,200; several items of clothing; jewelry; cellphones; perfume; sunglasses; $700 cash; headphones and more.

An attempt to locate was put out for Fabio, Trinka and Maki. On July 17, at 1:06 a.m., Trooper Matt Respet was on routine patrol off Interstate 35 in Carlton County when he clocked a pickup truck driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone. Respet stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Maki, and Fabio and Trinka were passengers. They were arrested and the vehicle was towed. Prior to towing the vehicle, an inventory search was conducted and Respet located a large number of items that were reported as stolen from the Athens Township residence.

On July 18, Isanti County Investigator Rob Bowker interviewed Fabio at the Isanti County Jail. Under Miranda, Fabio said she and Trinka found a large amount of clothing in the laundry room and decided to take things. Fabio said Trinka and Maki were in the bedroom of the residence for a long time, and Trinka left the house through the bedroom window with a large amount of items. Fabio said Trinka had found a nail polish bag with about $200 in cash in the bedroom. Fabio said she and Trinka were wearing some of the stolen clothing when they were arrested in Carlton County.

Trinka declined to speak with Bowker. Under Miranda, Maki said he went to the residence with Fabio and Trinka to work on his truck. Maki denied taking anything from the residence.