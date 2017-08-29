Help us say goodbye to Randi Johnson

After 36 years of faithful, dedicated, and passionate service to North Branch Area Public Schools, Director of Finance and Human Resources Randi Johnson will retire on Sept. 29. NBAPS is hosting a reception to honor her service on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4:45 p.m. in room 126 of the North Branch Area Education Center. I hope you will consider joining us in celebrating Randi, who is everything one could hope for in a public servant.

She is one of the most ethical people I have ever been blessed to meet. For Randi ethics are not “situation dependent,” they are a rigid constant that guide her decision-making and stewardship. She works in a position under constant scrutiny in any environment; more so at NBAPS – especially over the last 15 years, which have seen the school district forced to adjust budgets, and cut staff and programs, in many of those years. Randi handles that pressure and scrutiny with a level of grace that can only come from the knowledge that she did it right, and in the best interests of the school district both in the short and long term.

I could go on for hours about how fortunate the students, staff, and community have been to entrust one of its most precious resources to her capable hands.

To only talk about her job performance would be to do her a great injustice though. Randi is simply a wonderful human being; a throwback to a time of elbow grease and rolled-up sleeves, who approaches each challenge with a shrug that says “we got this.” She is the consummate team player who selflessly gives of herself to lift others up.

It’s been over a decade since I was a new superintendent at NBAPS. In that time, Randi has served me as a sounding board, a mentor, a partner, an inspiration, an opposing voice, a balance, a needed shoulder, a laugh when one is desperately needed, and most of all, a friend. To say I have relied on her and that her counsel made me a better leader would be a gross understatement.

As I review this column I find that, despite my best efforts, my command of the language is inadequate to convey the depths of my fondness and appreciation for her. So, from one half of the “Deb and Randi” show to the other, I will just say “thank you,” and I look forward to many more years of your friendship.

Everyone hopes to leave a legacy in their lives. If Randi ever loses sight of her own, all she has to do is head south on Grand and look left. Her legacy stands tall and proud; ready to face a future without her for the first time in almost 40 years. All of us here at NBAPS are grateful for everything Randi has done in her life to make that future so bright.