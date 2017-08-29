Man arrested for threats at YMCA

A man whose name has not been released was arrested the morning of Aug. 3 at the Forest Lake YMCA after allegedly threatening some of the members there.

According to police, the man at one point was in possession of a crossbow and was reported as being verbally and physically aggressive. Two adult females at the YMCA received minor injuries during the man’s threatening incident, but neither woman required hospitalization.

Once police arrived, the man was restrained and arrested without injury to him or officers, but he did allegedly threaten to kill one of the officers. The YMCA was placed on lockdown until the incident was resolved. The man was arrested for second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats. Police also allegedly recovered a crossbow from the man.