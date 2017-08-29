Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-106456

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

April 7, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $400,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Mark C.E. Strand and Kathleen C. Strand, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 13, 2006, Chisago County Recorder, as Document Number A-467066, As modified of record by Document recorded on October 22, 2015 as Document Number A582532 in the office of the Recorder of Chisago County, Minnesota

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The part of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4), Section Twenty-Nine (29), Township Thirty-Three North (33 N), Range Twenty West (20 W), Chisago County, Minnesota, described as follows: beginning at the East Quarter Corner of said Section 29, thence South 89 degrees, 01 minutes, 03 seconds West, assumed bearing along the South line of said Northeast 1/4, a distance of 417.42 feet, thence North 15 degrees, 46 minutes, 05 seconds West, to the center line of 256th Street; thence Northeasterly and Easterly along said center line, to the East line of said Northeast 1/4; thence Southerly along said line, to the point of beginning

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12217 256th St, Chisago City, MN 55013

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 02.00267.30

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$367,692.65

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

September 22, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 22, 2018, or the next business day if September 22, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: July 26, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Shapiro & Zielke, LLP

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, September 6, 2017

715886