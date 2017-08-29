Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 11, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $133,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michelle L. S. Brooks fka Michelle Lee Periowski fka Michelle Lee Splittstoser and John W. Brooks, wife and husband, as joint tenants

MORTGAGEE: The First National Bank of Hudson

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 22, 2006 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-473797

Transaction Agent:

Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: The First National Bank of Hudson

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Associated Bank – WI

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

Property Address: 36720 Oasis Rd, Lindstrom, MN 55045-9630

Tax Parcel ID Number:

09.00393.20

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 35 North, Range 20 West, Chisago County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the East Quarter corner of Section 33; thence northerly, along the east line of Section 33, a distance of 640.00 feet; thence westerly, deflecting 89 degrees, 41 minutes to the left, a distance of 780 feet, more or less, to the center line of Oasis Road (also known as County State Aid Highway No. 9) and the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence continuing westerly, along the westerly projection of the last described course, to the west line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, thence northerly along said west line to the northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence easterly along the north line of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, to the center line of Oasis Road, thence southeasterly, along said center line to the point of beginning.

Subject to Oasis Road.

Subject to and together with any other valid easements, restrictions and reservations.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $115,047.93

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 313 N. Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2018, or the next business day if March 21, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: August 07, 2017

MORTGAGEE:

Associated Bank, N.A. successor by merger with The First National Bank of Hudson

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 038051F01

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 9, 16, 23, 30,

September 6, 13, 2017

718674