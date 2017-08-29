Notice of Public Hearings – CHISAGO COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Chisago County Planning Commission will meet in regular public hearing on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 131 of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City. Planning Commission members will also tour the agenda items on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. departing from Chisago County Public Works, at 31325 Park Trail, Center City, MN. The following are the items of new business on the agenda:

PUBLIC HEARING 7:00 P.M.:

Scott Mell – Scott Mell requests an amendment to his Conditional Use Permit to add 12 additional campsites to his RV park in Nessel Township, Flickabirds, Lot 2, Block 1 (PID #06.00520.22).

Tara M. Guy

Assistant Zoning Director

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 9, 2017

719805