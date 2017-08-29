Notice of Public Hearings – CHISAGO COUNTY

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

The Chisago County Board of Adjustment will meet in its regular public hearing session on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 150B of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City. They will also make a tour of the agenda items on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. departing from Public Works at 31325 Oasis Road, Center City, MN. The following are the agenda items of new business:

PUBLIC HEARING 7:00 P.M

Daniel Calhoun – Mr. Calhoun requests a variance to add a porch and a breezeway with garage onto his house closer to the road than the required setback. This is located in Sunrise Township, Sec.4, T.35, R.20, at 12905 River Road (PID #09.00017.00).

Wade Vitalis – Mr. Vitalis requests a variance to fill in a floodplain area to stabilize and restore the original conditions. This is located in Franconia Township, Sec.10, T.33, R.19 at 20297 Edward Boulevard (PID #04.00141.00).

Debbie Mendoza – Ms. Mendoza requests a variance to add a screened deck onto her house closer to the lake than the required setback. This is located in Chisago Lake Township, Lynnewood Estates, Lot 8, Block 2, at 28131 Newberry Trail (PID #02.01476.00).

Jerry Oliver – Mr. Oliver requests a variance to exceed the maximum allowable square footage for an accessory structure in the RRII Zoning District. This is located in Nessel Township, 1640 509th Street (#06.00473.00).

Greg Prokop – Mr. Prokop requests a variance to add a deck onto his house closer to the lake than the required setback. This is located in Fish Lake Township, Maple Knoll, Lot 3, at 44050 Maple Lane (PID #03.01315.00).

Charles Kolad – Mr. Kolad requests a variance to reconfigure property lines in a platted subdivision without replatting. This is located in Sunrise Township, Lots 25, 26, and 27 of Block 30, City of Sunrise at 41004 Sunrise Road (PID #09.00710.00).

Tara M. Guy

Environmental Services

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 9, 2017

719812