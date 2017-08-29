Summons – SUMMONS

Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition

State of Minnesota

Chisago County

District Court

Tenth Judicial District

Court File Number:13-JV-17-136

Group ID

RYAN WESLEY GAY

50 98TH AVE NW

COON RAPIDS MN 55443

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Adalynn Rose Hubbell and Ryan Wesley Gay, and Marquise Laron Rolbiecki

Please take notice that on April 13, 2017, a Petition was filed with the above named court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) are in need of protection or services. A copy of the Petition is attached.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED TO APPEAR IN COURT at the following date, time, and place where a hearing regarding the Petition and the best interests of the child(ren) will be held:

09/19/2017

09/20/2017

09/21/2017

DATES CERTAIN

9:00 AM

Court Trial

District Court Judge

Robert G. Rancourt

Chisago County District Court

313 North Main Street

Center City MN 55012

(651) 213-8650

YOU HAVE BEEN SERVED WITH THIS SUMMONS because, pursuant to statute or court rule:

You are a parent to the child(ren) named in the petition; or

You are a party to this proceeding pursuant to Juvenile Protection Rule 21.01 or an attorney for a party, or

You have legal custody of the child who is the subject of the Petition; or

You are a person whose presence the court believes is important to a determination concerning the best interests of the child(ren) who are the subject of the Petition.

IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING:

The court may conduct the hearing without you; and

The court may find that the factual allegations and statutory grounds set forth in the petition have been proved; and

The court may enter an order granting the relief requested in the Petition, which may include:

o removing the child(ren) from the home of the parent or legal custodian and placing the child(ren) in foster care,

o permanently severing the parents rights to the child(ren) pursuant to a termination of parental rights petition,

o permanently transferring the child(ren)s legal and physical custody to a relative, or

o an order for other permanent placement of the child(ren).

A STATEMENT OF YOUR RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES IS ATTACHED, including the right to be represented by an attorney as authorized under the statutes and court rules. It is your responsibility to immediately notify the Court Administrator if your address changes.

Dated: July 25, 2017

Kathleen E. Karnowski

Court Administrator

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 2, 2017

