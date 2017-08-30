Finding ‘Karma’ in cooking

New restaurant opens in JJ’s Bowl and Lounge Davina Ingersoll stands in the entryway to the kitchen at Karma Grill. The business, located inside JJ’s Bowl and Lounge, opened in April. Photo by Derrick Knutson Ingersoll said some of her more popular items so far are her burgers and wings.

Photo supplied

Davina Ingersoll got her start in cooking when she was barely old enough to be in school.

“I have cooked for my whole life,” she said. “My step dad taught me how. My first dish was French toast, when I was six.”

Ingersoll has worked in the food industry at various locales during her adult life, and now she’s onto a new venture: running her own restaurant.

She opened the Karma Grill in JJ’s Bowl and Lounge in North Branch in April. Admittedly, she was nervous about the investment it took to get the restaurant running, but so far business has been going fairly well.

“I jumped in, and everything worked out,” she said. “All the bills are paid.”

Ingersoll is currently refining the menu for Karma Grill — she’s trying to gauge what has been popular and what hasn’t drawn the attention of hungry patrons.

She said her burgers and wings have been a favorite of many customers, and she’s gotten great feedback about her hot beef, mashed potatoes and gravy combo.

“People like the low-carb lettuce wraps, too,” she said. “I also make fried flower tacos — that’s a specialty.”

For her burger menu, Ingersoll said she’s come up with her own sauces and twists on burgers she’s tried at different restaurants.

“As you’re going from restaurant to restaurant to restaurant, you pick up on different things,” she said.

Like the menu, the hours of Karma Grill are somewhat in flux.

The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On those days, Karma opens again from 4 to 8 p.m. On Thursdays, it’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays it’s open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ingersoll said she’s aiming to have the restaurant open during her busy times, and that’s why the hours might be changing. She’s contemplating simply having it open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day, possibly closed on Sundays.

For more information on Karma Grill, check the business out on Facebook.