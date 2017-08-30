Geraldine “Gerry” M. Pearson passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 28, 2017 at the age of 81.

Gerry was born in North Branch on February 11, 1936 to parents Harold and Nina (Magnison) Sederberg. She graduated from North Branch High School in 1954 and lived in North Branch her entire life. She married Norton Pearson on June 12, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch.

Gerry enjoyed spending time with her family, flowers and gardening and trips to the casino. She will also be remembered for her love of cooking and was the best. Gerry was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church

Gerry is survived by her daughter Becky Pearson of Boca Raton, FL and her son, Todd Pearson of Beroun; her sister Bev Brand of Minnetonka as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norton in May 2007, her three brothers, LeRoy, Curt and Gordy and her three sisters Norma Ramberg, Verona Johnson and Kathy Paynotta and her infant son Troy.

Funeral services held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with Rev. Keith Kolzow officiating. Music provided by Deb Aulich as organist and Jon Ekstrom serving as soloist. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment following the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch or Fairview Lakes Home Caring Hospice.

Arrangements were under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.