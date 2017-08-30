Harris man begins serving sentence on child porn charges

A Harris man who was found by authorities to be in possession of hundreds of images of child porn began serving his sentence in the Chisago County Jail Aug. 18.

Jay Alan Powell, 53, of Harris, pleaded guilty to a pair of charges in relation to the crime in March and was sentenced in May to 180 days in the jail, Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said. He was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Additionally, Reiter said the court ordered him to pay $200 in fines plus surcharges; have no use or possession of drugs; submit to chemical testing; complete sex offender treatment; provide his DNA to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension; submit to polygraph exams; complete individual therapy; have no contact with minors, unless approved by an agent or therapist; possess no porn and no adult entertainment; have no Internet access, unless approved by the Department of Corrections; and remain law abiding.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 18, 2014, and Oct. 29, 2014, a Chisago County Sheriff’s Office investigator received two related referrals for Internet Crimes Against Children from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. These referrals had been sent to the BCA from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The referrals noted suspected child pornography had been uploaded to the Pinterest website.

Pinterest is a free website that requires registration to use. Users can upload, save, sort and manage images — known as pins — and other media through collections known as pinboards.

The user account was listed as [email protected] Nine pornographic images were uploaded to the account on July 31, 2014. The BCA executed an administrative subpoena on the Internet protocol address associated with the account. The results of the subpoena showed the IP address belonged to a CenturyLink customer, and the address associated with Internet account was in Sunrise Township, Chisago County. That was the address used when the images were uploaded to Pinterest. CenturyLink listed the registered user for this account as Powell.

On Nov. 13, 2014, the investigator drafted a search warrant for Powell’s address, which was approved and signed by a district court judge.

On Nov. 18, 2014, the investigator, along with other members of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, executed the warrant. Upon knocking on the door of the residence, a man matching the description of Powell from a driver and vehicle services photo answered the door. The investigator then confirmed the man was Powell.

The investigator met with Powell and an adult female at a table inside the residence. Powell was informed he was not under arrest, would not be taken into custody, and the investigator requested he to take part in a voluntary interview. Powell agreed.

He said CenturyLink is his Internet service provider, and he explained he had DSL and a modem with a wireless router attached to it. He then provided his email address as [email protected]

The investigator then informed him of the child pornography located on Pinterest with his account information. Powell was evasive at first whether he had a Pinterest account. He ultimately confirmed he searched for porn sites and the suspected images popped up.

He admitted viewing the images and “pinning” them to his Pinterest account, which he thought was private storage. He said he thought the images were of girls in teen years.

In executing the search warrant, investigators recovered six computers, one tablet, one cellphone, and two portable thumb drives. Several electronic devices were searched on the premises and given back to the occupants, as no contraband was found.

One of the computers found was a HP All in One desktop computer, which was recovered from an upper office in the residence. One user profile for this computer was “Jay.”

On Dec. 22, 2014, the investigator retrieved the internal hard drive from the computer. He connected the hard drive to a Wiebetech Hardware Write Blocker, which prevents any changes or data being written to the internal hard drive. The investigator then used an imager program to obtain a forensic image of the internal hard drive, a process which took approximately 10 hours to complete. After that process was completed, the investigator was able to determine the forensic image of the internal hard drive matched exactly, meaning it was a mirror image.

The investigator was able to view all images stored on the internal hard drive of the computer. He came across multiple images of girls, approximately ages 7 to 13, some fully nude and others in various stages of undress. The girls were in provocative poses, and in the photos their genitals and breasts were exposed.

The investigator noted, “The Access Data FTK Imager program report shows hundreds of images of young prepubescent females in various states of dress.”

The investigator also reported he found animated images showing young females engaging in sexual acts.