Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 21, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $151,785.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Robert Ehrman and Sondra J Ehrman husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guaranteed Rate, Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 30, 2013 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-561785

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Live Well Financial, Inc.

Dated: June 26, 2017

Recorded: July 10, 2017 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-600436

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100877800095291762

Lender or Broker:

Guaranteed Rate, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Celink

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

Property Address:

51214 Rush Lake Trl,

Rush City, MN 55069-2655

Tax Parcel ID Number:

06.00290.00

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot Four (4), Section Fourteen (14), Township Thirty-seven (37) North, Range Twenty-two (22) West, lying East of the shoreline of Rush Lake and West of the Centerline of the County Road, the southerly boundary line described as follows:

Beginning at a point 1050 feet North and 408 feet West of the SE corner of said Section 14; thence North 100 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 86 degrees 22 West 29 feet more or less to the shore of Rush Lake; thence North 86 degrees 22 East to the center line of the County Road.

and the Northerly line of which is described as follows:

Beginning at a point 1050 feet North and 408 feet West of the SE corner of said Section 14; thence North 175 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 80 degrees West 38 feet more or less to the shore of Rush Lake; thence retracing North 80 degrees 38 feet more or less to the point of beginning; thence North 80 degrees East 80 feet; thence North 10 degrees West 30 feet; thence North 80 degrees East to the centerline of the County Road.

EXCEPT:

That part of Government Lot Four (4), Section Fourteen (14), Township Thirty-seven (37) North, Range Twenty-two (22) West, lying East of the shoreline of Rush Lake and West of the centerline of the County Road, the southerly boundary line described as follows: Beginning at a point 1050 feet North and 408 feet West of the Southeasterly corner of said Section 14, thence North 175 feet, thence North 80 degrees East to the centerline of the County Road and said line there terminating; and the westerly line and the northerly line of which is described as follows: Beginning at a point 1050 feet North and 408 feet West of the Southeast corner of said Section 14; thence North 175 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 80 degrees East 80 feet; thence North 10 degrees West 30 feet; thence North 80 degrees East to the centerline of the County road and said line there terminating

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $193,028.10

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 313 N. Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 12, 2018, or the next business day if October 12, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: August 30, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Live Well Financial, Inc.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 038208F01

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 30,

September 6, 13, 20, 27,

October 4, 2017

727921