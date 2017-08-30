NB cross-country teams 5th at Milaca, RC boys 8th

The North Branch boys and girls cross-country teams both finished in fifth place at the Milaca Early Bird Invitational at Stones Throw Golf Course Aug. 28.

The boys finished fifth of 10 with 162 points, one point ahead of Mississippi 8 rival Chisago Lakes.

Junior Joseph Nihart was the top Viking finisher (15th of 65, 19:02), followed by junior Aiden Bear (28th, 19:53), senior Micah Pick (30th, 19:54), eighth-grader Logan Murphy (40th, 20:47) and sophomore Reese Crowell (56th, 23:03).

Beyond the scoring five, junior Alex Puckett also finished the race (59th, 23:26).

The girls scored 127 points in their seven-team meet.

Sophomore Melina DeMars (16th of 52, 23:41) and junior Gail Nelson (17th, 23:57) led the way, with eighth-grader Cora Hudella (29th, 25:10), freshman Julia Van Dyke (31st, 25:20) and sophomore Laura Hink (35th, 25:51) also contributing to the score.

The Rush City boys team finished eighth with 186 points.

Sophomore Ashton Langworthy picked up where he left off in 2016, leading the team with a 23rd-place finish (19:40). The other Tiger scorers were sophomore Matthew Papke (33rd, 19:59), sophomore Broderick Larson (38th, 20:23), sophomore Sandon Stepp (41st, 21:01) and freshman Luke Widenstrom (60th, 23:46).

The Rush City girls only entered four runners, so were not able to establish a team score. Senior Sydney Fulcher finished 37th (26:06). Other Tiger individuals were sophomore Selena Schmidt (45th, 28:01), sophomore Isabel Medina (46th, 28:07) and senior Alexis Schmidt (50th, 29:43).

Mora made a clean sweep of the girls race, finishing with 15 points, the lowest score possible. Mora also earned the top finish in the boys race with 34 points.