NB volleyball begins season with thrilling victory over Jordan

North Branch middle hitter Emily Benedict looks to spike past the Jordan blockers at the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Hopkins on Aug. 26.

The Breakdown Side Out Classic, hosted at the Lindbergh Center at Hopkins High School, brought together many of the state’s best volleyball squads for an all-day series of competitive games on side-by-side courts.

The North Branch varsity squad was drawn against Jordan, an unfamiliar opponent, and scheduled for the latest start time, 7 p.m. When the game finally ended around 9:30, the Vikings emerged as the winners of a war of attrition that saw both teams defend a match-point serve by the other. In the end, somehow, some way, by the slimmest of margins, the Vikings claimed a win in their opening match of the 2017 season, by the final count of 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 17-15.

“What an opponent,” head coach Mike Selbitschka said. “They had some incredible defense. It took everything we had to overcome them.”

Throughout the first two sets, the two teams were rarely able to string together long runs of points. Thus, the teams found themselves in ties nearly as often as not — the first set was deadlocked as late as 19-19 before the Vikings broke free, and the second set was even at 23-23 before the Knights took two straight points to win it.

“With good competition it’s going to be a battle like that, because they’re not going to give us any freebies,” Selbitschka said. “We train to find that little edge — a little bit better pass, or a little better serve — and that’s what it boils down to.”

The longest serving run of the game was executed by North Branch defensive specialist Shelby Robinson, who reeled off eight points in a row before Jordan could earn a side out. The third set proved to be the most comfortable for the Vikings, who never saw their lead threatened.

Play returned to form early in the fourth set, with ties ocurring at 2-2, 5-5, 7-7 and 9-9. Helped by a series of aces by outside hitter Katelyn Berg, the Vikings pulled ahead 17-12. Later in the set, the Vikings earned a side out to move the score to 21-18 and looked likely to finish off the game in four sets.

Jordan scored two points, and then tied the set under bizarre circumstances. A Viking spike looked like a sure kill, but instead the ball caromed off the leg of a Jordan setter and then bounced off the body of another Knight — the players had nothing to do with the hits other than providing a solid object for the ball to bounce off of, but on the second lucky bounce the ball popped up into the air, where a Knight was able to bump the ball over the net to sustain the rally.

Jordan eventually won that point to tie at 21-21, and swept the remaining points to carry the game into a decisive fifth set.

The Vikings rolled to an 8-3 lead before Jordan fought back, eventually tying the score at 9-9. Jordan took its first lead of the set when a Viking spike that appeared to kiss the boundary line was ruled out of bounds by the nearest official. The Knights extended that advantage by one before the Vikings fought back yet again, going up 12-11 on a Jordan double-hit violation.

The teams traded side outs until Robinson came around to serve with the Vikings leading 13-12, but a Cianna Selbitschka spike attempt went into the net to create yet another tie at 13-13.

Madison Hadrava set up a match point for North Branch when she fooled the Knights with a high looping return that passed over the whole team when they rushed the net. Grace Benda served for the match, but the Knights fought it off to tie at 14-14.

The Knights then moved ahead 15-14 to set up their own match point. Selbitschka made a kill to stave off defeat, and then finished the next rally with another kill — her 32nd of the match — to create the final match point. Selbitschka won the match on the next point with her only block of the game.

“It was a great push-through for us to get over that little point at the end,” Mike Selbitschka said. “We kept our offense running, stayed strong and finished the game.”

In addition to being the offensive leader, Cianna Selbitschka also led the team with 21 digs. Jamie Siseman had 17 digs, Berg and Haley Hadrava made 13 and Sophie Linder recorded eight. Lydia Langevin was second on the team with nine kills. Madison Hadrava added seven. Haley Hadrava made 40 set assists and also led the team with four blocks.

The Vikings are ranked No. 6 in the first set of state rankings for Class AA. They hosted Class AAA powerhouse Grand Rapids Aug. 29 after press time. They will make the short journey to Forest Lake Aug. 31.