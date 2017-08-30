Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HARRIS

CHISAGO COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: the Harris City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Harris City Hall, 43970 Ginger Ave., Harris, MN

The City Council will be holding this public hearing to take public input and comment on the following topics:

o Amending section 154.03 of the Harris city code. Adding a definition for Recreational Facility or Studio.

o Amending section 154.14(F)(1) of the Harris city code. Adding a permitted use in the General Business District.

All public comment is welcome.

Dated this 22th day of August, 2017

Marlys Balfany

City Clerk/Treasurer

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 30, 2017

726322