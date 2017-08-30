Rough start for NB boys soccer

< > First strike: junior captain Jose Elzarraga Flor scores d the first Viking goal of the season on this shot against Irondale on Aug. 24.

Last year, the North Branch boys soccer team played very small schools in its early-season matches, and those games — three wins that saw the Vikings score 29 combined goals while giving up only four — did not prepare the Vikings for their tough Mississippi 8 schedule, in which they failed to win a game.

This year, head coach Jake Borash was happy to open the season against much stiffer competition in Irondale. The Vikings struck first, but the Knights began striking in pairs en route to an 8-1 win.

“Last year it was harder to learn what we might be doing wrong,” Borash said. “I’m not even upset with this scoreline because it’s only something we build off of.”

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute on a play linking the two captains of the team. Connor Mattson played a ball to Jose Elzarraga Flor, whose low shot to the far post easily beat the Irondale goalkeeper.

The advantage held until the 22nd minute, when Irondale scored from a corner kick. The ball skipped across the penalty area, defying several Vikings’ attempts to clear it, and Erick Silva Magana finally poked it into the net.

Carlos Momsen would swing the Knights into the lead when he broke free of the Viking defense in the 33rd minute and slotted a shot past Viking goalkeeper Dawson Linkert.

From then on, the Knights would score in sets of two. In the 38th minute, Hunter Totten headed home from a short distance, then Momsen scored again within 30 seconds.

Momsen completed his hat-trick with a headed goal early in the second half. Again, less than a minute passed before the Knights scored again, this time on a penalty kick by Michael Porter.

Josue Del Rosario Montes scored back-to-back goals late in the game to finalize the 8-1 scoreline.

“The biggest thing going forward will be, how do we jive as a team,” Borash said.

The Vikings went on to lose their home opener 2-1 against Duluth Denfeld Aug. 26. Elzarraga Flor was the Viking goal scorer again, this time assisted by Linkert, who, despite the loss, put in a valiant effort in net, turning away 20 of Denfeld’s 22 shots.

The Vikings faced Christian Life Aug. 29 after press time. They will travel to St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 7 to begin their tour of the Mississippi 8.