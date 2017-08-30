Sports Briefs – Aug. 30, 2017

NB girls soccer starts with 5-0 win

The defending Section 7A champions opened their 2017 season with a big victory over a sectional foe. The North Branch girls soccer team rolled over Proctor 5-0 in a game played at Duluth Denfeld High School. Junior forward Mercedey Harper tallied two goals and an assist. Freshman forward Khyah Harper, senior midfielder Kalianna Brahs and senior forward Nicole Roman each netted a goal as well. Senior midfielder Savannah Linkert recorded two assists. Senior goalkeeper Claudia Anderson earned the shutout, stopping eight Proctor shots. The Vikings scored on more than half of their own shots-on-goal (nine). The Vikings (1-0-0) must now endure a long wait before resuming their regular season schedule Sept. 7 at home against St. Michael-Albertville.

NB tennis starts hot in spite of rain

The North Branch girls tennis team picked up four wins in a busy but rather rain-soaked opening week of play. The Vikings lost what was to be the initial match of a triangular at Hibbing Aug. 22, before the second match, scheduled against Hermantown, was cancelled due to rain. In drier weather the Vikings went on a winning tear, defeating Osseo 4-3 Aug. 23, and then sweeping a set of three home matches against Duluth Denfeld (6-1), Mora (4-3) and Fridley (4-3) Aug. 24. Finally, a quadrangular meet at Cambridge-Isanti with Andover and Cloquet was rained out Aug. 26, bringing the totals for the opening week to four matches won, one match lost and four matches washed away. The Vikings will see if the weather cooperates for their Aug. 31 home match against Pine City.

Other teams to debut this week

The Minnesota high school football season begins this week, with both local teams facing their first two tests on the road. Rush City hosted a scrimmage Aug. 26 with Braham, Barnum, East Central, Hinckley-Finlayson and Moose Lake-Willow River in attendance. The Tigers will make the short jaunt north to Pine City Thursday to open their regular season schedule before paying a visit to Barnum Sept. 8. The North Branch football team took scrimmage snaps against Mound Westonka, Hibbing and Bloomington Kennedy over the weekend. The Vikings start their regular season run at Princeton Friday and then head to Hermantown Sept. 8. The Rush City volleyball team scrimmaged Ogilvie last week; the defending Great River Conference champions traveled to Onamia for their first regular season game Aug. 29 after press time.