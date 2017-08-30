Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CHISAGO

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

File No.: 13-CV-17-196

In the matter of the Application of

LEAP YEAR, LTD.,

a Minnesota Corporation to register Tide to Certain Land, to wit:

Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 4, Kates Estates, according to the Plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Chisago County, Minnesota.

vs.

NAME

City of North Branch

Jacob Tyler Schmalz

Jessica Schmalz

Pacific Union Financial

Benjamin J. Ritger

Heather L. Ritger

American Mortgage and Equity Consultant, Inc.

MERS Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Altair, LLC

Willard C. Rehbein

All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest whatsoever in and to the real estate described in the Application or amendments thereto.

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

YOU AND EACH OF YOU are hereby Summoned and required to Answer the Application of the Applicant in the above-entitled proceedings and to file your Answer to said Application in the Office of the Clerk of said Court in said County within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons upon you exclusive of the day of such Service and if you fail to Answer said Application within the time aforesaid, the Applicant this proceeding will apply to the Court for the relief demanded therein.

WITNESS;

KATHLEEN KARNOWSKI

CLERK OF SAID COURT

AND SEAL THEREOF,

AT CENTER CITY,

CHISAGO COUNTY, MINNESOTA

THIS 20th DAY OF July 2017

By: /s/ Rhonda Mackereth

Sharma Foley Affeldt (#034395X)

Attorney for Applicant

362 3rd Street

Excelsior, MN 55331

Phone: (763) 710-0095

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 30,

September 6, 13, 2017

727501