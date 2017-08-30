Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CHISAGO
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
File No.: 13-CV-17-196
In the matter of the Application of
LEAP YEAR, LTD.,
a Minnesota Corporation to register Tide to Certain Land, to wit:
Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 4, Kates Estates, according to the Plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Chisago County, Minnesota.
vs.
NAME
City of North Branch
Jacob Tyler Schmalz
Jessica Schmalz
Pacific Union Financial
Benjamin J. Ritger
Heather L. Ritger
American Mortgage and Equity Consultant, Inc.
MERS Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Altair, LLC
Willard C. Rehbein
All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest whatsoever in and to the real estate described in the Application or amendments thereto.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
YOU AND EACH OF YOU are hereby Summoned and required to Answer the Application of the Applicant in the above-entitled proceedings and to file your Answer to said Application in the Office of the Clerk of said Court in said County within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons upon you exclusive of the day of such Service and if you fail to Answer said Application within the time aforesaid, the Applicant this proceeding will apply to the Court for the relief demanded therein.
WITNESS;
KATHLEEN KARNOWSKI
CLERK OF SAID COURT
AND SEAL THEREOF,
AT CENTER CITY,
CHISAGO COUNTY, MINNESOTA
THIS 20th DAY OF July 2017
By: /s/ Rhonda Mackereth
Sharma Foley Affeldt (#034395X)
Attorney for Applicant
362 3rd Street
Excelsior, MN 55331
Phone: (763) 710-0095
Published in the
ECM Post Review
August 30,
September 6, 13, 2017
727501