Bus stuffed with school supplies; children have fun thanks to grant

North Branch Central Park was focused on all things youth Aug. 24. There was a bus parked at the south end of the park, where community members could come and donate school supplies for the “Stuff the Bus” event. Kids who came to the park that day got to enjoy a splash pad and bounce house thanks to a grant secured by the city of North Branch. Here, 2-year-old Christian Radeke shows his surprise as he gets soaked by a fire hydrant that’s designed to leak. Photo by Derrick Knutson North Branch Community Education Director Brett Carlson, left, and North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Lindo, right, stand with Kandice Schroeder, of North Branch Dental, as she donates school supplies for the “Stuff the Bus” event. Photos by Derrick Knutson Four-year-old Lucas Parkos couldn’t get enough of jumping around in the Central Park bounce house Aug. 24. Throughout the evening, seat after seat on the bus were filled with school supplies. Photo supplied
