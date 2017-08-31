Bus stuffed with school supplies; children have fun thanks to grant

< >

North Branch Central Park was focused on all things youth Aug. 24. There was a bus parked at the south end of the park, where community members could come and donate school supplies for the “Stuff the Bus” event. Kids who came to the park that day got to enjoy a splash pad and bounce house thanks to a grant secured by the city of North Branch. Here, 2-year-old Christian Radeke shows his surprise as he gets soaked by a fire hydrant that’s designed to leak. Photo by Derrick Knutson