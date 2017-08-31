Four Horseshoes benefits people with disabilities

< > The Four Horseshoes and volunteers at the Northwest Saddle Club. Photo by Noelle Olson

Katy Rayer and Janelle Flodquist started the Four Horseshoes Special Olympics Delegation in the summer of 2014. Since then, it has grown to fourteen riders and countless mentors and volunteers from the community.

“I began working as a volunteer with the Isanti County 4-H Challenged Riders program and Cloverdale Farms Special Olympics Delegation when I was 12,” Rayer said. “The Four Horseshoes program is completely inspired by those programs. It became a dream of mine to bring those same opportunities to people with disabilities to our Chisago County community.”

Rayer graduated from Chisago Lakes High School and then from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in neurobiology. She has spent the last year working as a club leader for the Chisago County 4-H program’s adapted club for people with disabilities in the community, “Lucky Rockstars,” and as a health programs intern at Special Olympics Minnesota.

“This is where the Four Horseshoes program originated,” she said. “We run these programs together to allow riders to interact and learn from one another. I am the head of Four Horseshoes and one of our head coaches. Our other head coach is Bethany Rivard, and she is absolutely incredible. We couldn’t function without her.”

Four Horseshoes practices at the Northwest Saddle Club in North Branch once a week beginning in June and ending in July. During practices, the group works on different western horseback riding events such as western horsemanship, showmanship, barrels and poles.

“We set goals and conquer them every single week,” Rayer said. “Sometimes it is a riding goal, but a lot of times we are working on emotional goals like not being afraid or being more confident. The riders in our program are able to do anything, and their passion for equestrian is contagious. On top of that, our volunteers and horses are amazing. We have volunteers that make sure that the athletes are safe. These individuals are the most generous and giving people I have ever met, and Four Horseshoes wouldn’t exist without them.”

The group used to practice at the Chisago County Fairgrounds in Rush City. Horse project members Lauren and Erin Sabo suggested that Northwest Saddle Club would be a good place for the riders to practice because it has an indoor arena that would provide shade on hot days and keep the riders dry on rainy days. The request was made and granted to allow Four Horseshoes to practice at NWSC.

“Lauren and Erin would be responsible in making sure the buildings were open and ready for use and closed up after,” NWSC event committee chair Barb Sabo said. “They are only two of the many dedicated volunteers that makes this a very special activity.”

Rayer has been selected as a Lonestar LEND Trainee, which is a training program in Houston, Texas, taking place this fall. It is designed to develop leaders in the field of Autism Spectrum Disorder and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

“Every day working with Four Horseshoes has been a gift and has shaped me into the person I am today,” Rayer said. “Our delegation has a bright future ahead of it, and I encourage anyone in the area to come and volunteer their time with us. I promise you’ll meet the best of our community and enjoy every single second. I sure have.”