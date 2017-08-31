By Amy Doeun Some of the River City Cloggers perform at the Almelund Threshing Show Aug. 13. Photo by Derrick Knutson

Sheryl Baker was 15 years old when she was first introduced to clogging at a local festival near her hometown in southern Ontario, Canada.

Clogging is an Appalachian Folk Dance,” she explained. “It began as an American folk art. It developed right here in the United States. Originally, it was done in a black leather boot; now there is a white leather tap shoe.”

Baker said what makes a clogging shoe unique is that there are two thicknesses of tap on the toe and the heel, “We call it a double tap,” she said.

Baker said when she started clogging she and her mother thought it would be a fun activity to do together.

“We love music and dancing. …,” she said. “It is taught as a family style, so all ages dance together.”

This was another element that attracted Baker to clogging.

Thirty-one years later, she is still dancing (and so is her mother). Now she is also teaching. River City Cloggers out of Taylor’s Falls is about 150 members strong. The group is made up of all ages and levels of commitment. “We have a recreational and exhibition team that is continually growing,” Baker said. “Now through the influence of Baker’s own daughters they are “expanding to add tap, jazz, ballet, pop and all the modern.”

They have also opened a new studio in St Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

“I taught my children; I have 4 children (ages 4 to 17),” she said. “We all do the clogging. My two older daughters have started teaching themselves.”

One daughter is studying at Larkin studio in Maplewood and will be helping expand the family business. She will be offering classes in other forms of dance.

“Grandmas and grandpas, men and women and their children all dance with us,” Baker said. “My oldest clogger is 92 and youngest is 1. It is a quite a variety ages, very fun.”

There are about 50 people on the exhibition team that travels to local festivals.

There is also a competitive team that travels to tournaments.

“The heart of clogging is the Appalachian Region —Tennessee, Kentucky — that area is really heavy with clogging,” Baker said. “We have about 40 people on that team.” They compete individually and as a team.

One of Baker’s students, Maya Aadland, won Chisago County Fair amateur talent contest and will continue to the Minnesota State Fair. Her appearance day is Aug. 30.

The competitive team, Clogging Extreme, auditioned in the amateur talent competition at the Minnesota State Fair.

“They audition 500 acts and take 50,” Baker said. “They made it in.”

They competed on the first day of the fair at the Leinenkugels stage. Each day, six or seven acts compete and are judged by experts in the entertainment field. The first place winners from each day will compete the final day.

“Grand prize is $10,000, so we are very excited about that,” Baker said.

Locally, the River City Cloggers will be at the Almelund Apple festival. They are always taking new students and have a new series of classes beginning Sept. 1. Anyone interested in learning clogging can contact Baker at 651- 500-3214. Their website is www.rivercitycloggers.com

“Clogging is a huge wonderful part of our life,” Baker said. “You can do it as high or low impact as your body dictates. I recommend that you start off slow.”