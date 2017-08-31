Two people sustain minor injuries in RC crash

Two people were transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Rush City Aug. 29.

Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Captain Keith Hoppe said the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. in the 400 block of South Dana Avenue.

“Looks one vehicle rolled, striking a second vehicle, which in turn was pushed onto a third,” Hoppe said.

Sgt. Andrew Mahowald said the driver of the rolled vehicle and a passenger in a parked vehicle were the ones transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Two vehicles were towed and the third vehicle, which was also parked, sustained just minor damage and was drivable,” Mahowald said. “The cause of the crash is likely due to a medical situation that afflicted the driver of the rolled vehicle — no criminal charges are to be filed.”