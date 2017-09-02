Red Cross and Sport Clips offer free haircut coupon to blood and platelet donors

Feel good, do good and look good this September by donating blood or platelets with the American Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts. Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

“We are excited to continue the Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign and partnership with Sport Clips this September,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We are grateful for Sport Clips showing its support of the Red Cross and saying ‘thank you’ to those helping save lives through blood donations.”

Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

“Sport Clips is proud to support the blood collection efforts of the Red Cross on a national level,” said Amanda Palm, corporate communications manager of Sport Clips. “There is always a need to maintain the blood supply in our country, and a free haircut is a simple way we can thank donors for their lifesaving donation.”

Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free Blood Donor App, online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.

Check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for current blood donation center days and hours.

Area opportunities

to donate

Harris

Sept. 11: 1 to7 p.m., Harris Covenant Church, 43680 Gates Ave.

Rush City

Sept. 11: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1000 South Jay Ave.

Chisago City

Sept. 15: Noon to 6 p.m., Chisago City Farmers Market, 10625 Railroad Ave.

Taylors Falls

Sept. 15: 1 to 7 p.m., Community Center, 312 Government St.