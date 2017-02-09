Haley Van Dyke, Ian Chinn and Covin Bell are this year’s Rush City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

Photo by Amy Doeun

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

The Rush City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program brings students from the high school into the real life world of business ownership and employment.

At the Jan. 26 luncheon meeting, senior Haley Van Dyke, sophomore Ian Chinn and junior Covin Bell attended the meeting, which was a lecture from business adviser Bill English.

English spoke about the importance of having cash on hand and managing cash flow — he added that the flexibility of cash would allow businesses to withstand an economic downturn.

“Most business owners don’t have any idea how to downsize properly, even though we have a recession every seven to 10 years,” he said.

He added that it makes little difference who is in power.

“The 2008 recession ended on paper in 2008,” he said. “You need the cash to last a downturn. It doesn’t matter what the triggers are or who the president is. Since 1960, we have had seven recessions.”

He continued that it has been nine years since the last official recession, and America is likely to have another one coming up.

After the presentation, English took questions from the audience. He also offered some free analyses to the businesses at the meeting.

Van Dyke then shared an essay about her time as an ambassador.

“I am more aware of what is going on in our community,” she said. “And I know how to have a conversation with a complete stranger over lunch. I feel more connected. It allows younger people to learn and creates a successful chamber by bringing the community together.”

The Post Review spoke with Van Dyke, Chinn and Bell about the process of becoming and ambassador. There is an interview process the applicants have to write an essay. Some benefits that they pointed out included a lot of public speaking practice and valuable interactions with the community. Each year a new ambassador is added as one graduates. The ambassadors then rotate giving presentations at each chamber meeting. The next meeting, Bell will be speaking.

“I plan to interview two businesses about what I want to do when I get older,” he said.